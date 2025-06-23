Breaking News
Mumbai: Abandoned cancer-stricken elder found in Aarey garbage heap, hospitals denied care
Middle East war: US strikes in Iran leave Muharram tours in limbo
Mumbai: Shut SoBo subway gates put pedestrians in harm’s way
Cops at wits’ end trying to get convictions in cases with AI use; psychiatrists sound alarm
Mumbai: Khatara cars cleared from under Andheri’s Teli Gali flyover; MLA proposes open gym and garden
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Lightning strikes kill 1300 in India 450 dead from heatwaves in 2024 WMO

Lightning strikes kill 1,300 in India; 450 dead from heatwaves in 2024: WMO

Updated on: 23 June,2025 02:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Eeshanpriya MS | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The report was released in Geneva by WMO as a Climate Statement on Monday morning, highlighting changes in key climate indicators such as surface temperatures, glacier mass and sea level, fueling extreme events

Lightning strikes kill 1,300 in India; 450 dead from heatwaves in 2024: WMO

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Lightning strikes kill 1,300 in India; 450 dead from heatwaves in 2024: WMO
x
00:00

Lightning has killed 1300 people in India in 2024, with one particular lightning event on July 10 claiming 72 lives in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand, according to the World Meteorological Organisation's (WMO) 'State of the Climate in Asia Report 2024'. The report also revealed that 450 deaths were reported in India in 2024 due to intense heatwaves. 

The report was released in Geneva by WMO as a Climate Statement on Monday morning, highlighting changes in key climate indicators such as surface temperatures, glacier mass and sea level, fueling extreme events with major consequences for societies, communities, economies and ecosystems. It is based on inputs from the National Hydrological and Meteorological Services which are the national institutions responsible for delivering essential weather, climate, and water-related services, including the India Meteorological Department (IMD). 


The report has ranked 2024 as the warmest year on record with the continent's average temperature about 1.04° C above the average temperatures between 1991 to 2020. Asia has warmed twice as fast in the past 33 years (1991 - 2024)  compared to the 29-year period before that (1961 - 1990) with prolonged heatwaves.  


The continent has also reported the worst on-record marine heatwaves, and highest on-record sea surface temperatures, which lead to coral bleaching, harmful algal blooms, and flooding and heatwaves on land. The sea surface temperature for the Indian Ocean is much higher than the global average. Rapid rates of ocean warming have been reported in the northern Arabian Sea bordering the Indian states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa and average sea surface temperatures increased at a rate of 0.24°C per decade. 

Reduced winter snowfall and extreme summer heat have caused 23 out of 24 glaciers in the Himalayas and Tian Shan to melt, leading to an increase in hazards like glacial lake outburst floods and landslides, and threatening long-term water security. 

Key highlights for India in the WMO's State of the Climate in Asia Report 2024: 
1) Major landslides in the Wayanad district of Kerala killed more than 350 people on 30 July, following over 500 mm of rainfall in 48 hours.
2) Parts of India experienced intense heatwaves in 2024, leading to more than 450 deaths.
3) Lightning killed about 1300 people in India in 2024. One particularly deadly lightning event killed 72 people on 10 July in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand.
4) There were unusually intense marine heatwaves in the northern Indian Ocean.
5) Severe cyclonic storm Remal made landfall in West Bengal, India, on 26 May 2024.
6) Cyclonic storm Fengal made landfall in India on 30 November.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

maharashtra madhya pradesh Uttar Pradesh rajasthan india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK