LK Advani admitted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi days after being discharged from AIIMS

Updated on: 03 July,2024 10:53 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The details of Advani's ailment were not known immediately

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani. File Pics/PTI

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to the Apollo Hospital here on Wednesday night, sources said.


This comes days after the 96-year-old former deputy prime minister was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a night-long stay there.


"Advani is stable and under observation. He has been admitted under Dr Vinit Suri, senior consultant, Neurology," a hospital source said, adding that he was admitted around 9 pm.


The details of Advani's ailment were not known immediately.

