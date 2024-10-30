It sustained fatal bullet injuries on Monday while attempting to protect the troops from the terrorist assault

Army keeping vigil near the site of the encounter in Akhnoor. Pic/PTI

LoC gunfight: Forces take down three terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces on Tuesday morning gunned down two terrorists in a forest area near a village in the Akhnoor sector in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the number of militants killed in the 27-hour gunfight near the Line of Control (LoC) to three, officials said.

One of the three terrorists who fired at an ambulance that was part of an army convoy moving near the LoC on Monday morning was killed on the same evening in the operation that also witnessed action by special forces and NSG commandos and the use of BMP-II infantry combat vehicles.

The other two terrorists were killed on Tuesday in a span of two hours after joint teams of the army and the police launched the final assault near Assan temple in Jogwan village in the Battal-Khour area, the officials said.

A hero falls: Army dog dies shielding troops

Indian Army's four-year-old sniffer dog ‘Phantom’ who was killed during a counter-ambush operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector played a critical role in ensuring the containment of terrorists, officials said. It sustained fatal bullet injuries on Monday while attempting to protect the troops from the terrorist assault. Born in May 2020, the Belgian Malinois sniffer dog was posted to the region in August 2022.

