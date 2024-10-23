Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces dismantle new militant outfit after raids

The CIK conducted a major operation, carrying out raids in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Kulgam, Budgam, Anantnag, and Pulwama districts

A major operation was conducted by the CIK. Pic/X

Counter-Intelligence Wing (CIK) of Jammu and Kashmir Police Tuesday carried out multiple raids in several districts of the valley to dismantle a new militant outfit believed to be an offshoot of the banned organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), officials said.

The CIK conducted a major operation, carrying out raids in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Kulgam, Budgam, Anantnag, and Pulwama districts. During the operation, a recruitment module of a newly formed terrorist organisation was dismantled, they said.

