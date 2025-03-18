Breaking News
New India Co-Operative Bank case: Mumbai BJP leader's brother held by EOW
Special court acquits gangster Chhota Rajan in 2011 killing of Dawood Ibrahim’s brother’s driver
Two kill colleague on suspicion of theft in Thane, held
Torres scam: Mumbai Police's EOW files 27,147 pages chargesheet against 8 accused
Govt duty-bound to protect Aurangzeb's tomb, but won't allow his 'mahima mandan': Devendra Fadnavis
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > Lok Sabha adjourned after Oppn protests over PMs Maha Kumbh remarks demand for discussion

Lok Sabha adjourned after Oppn protests over PM's Maha Kumbh remarks, demand for discussion

Updated on: 18 March,2025 06:45 PM IST  |  India
PTI |

Top

The proceedings were earlier adjourned till 1 pm, shortly after Modi made his statement and the opposition members rose in their seats in protest

Lok Sabha adjourned after Oppn protests over PM's Maha Kumbh remarks, demand for discussion

Maha Kumbh. File Pic

Listen to this article
Lok Sabha adjourned after Oppn protests over PM's Maha Kumbh remarks, demand for discussion
x
00:00

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday amid noisy protests by opposition members seeking to ask questions on the statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Maha Kumbh.


The proceedings were earlier adjourned till 1 pm, shortly after Modi made his statement and the opposition members rose in their seats in protest, with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi apparently urging Speaker Om Birla to allow the opposition members to speak.


They also demanded the inclusion of the stampede deaths in the statement.


Members of the Congress, TMC and other opposition parties then stormed the Well, raising slogans, while Samajwadi Party members staged a walkout in protest.

Parliamentary sources said the opposition parties demanded a discussion on the Maha Kumbh so that their members could share their views on the subject. They had demanded a discussion on the Maha Kumbh at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the House.

As many as 30 pilgrims were killed and 60 injured in a stampede at the Maha Kumbh on January 29.

When the House reassembled, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw responded to a debate on demands for grants of his ministry.

When the House took up the debate on demands for grants for the Jal Shakti ministry, the opposition members continued protesting in the Well, forcing the chair to adjourn the proceedings for the day.

The discussion on demands for grants of the Jal Shakti ministry was postponed to Wednesday by the chair.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Lok Sabha india narendra modi rahul gandhi news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK