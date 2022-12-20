Breaking News
Mumbai: Three-year-old killed after falling from sixth floor of SoBo club
CIDCO’s big push for mass housing in 2023
Mumbai: Rail corp speeds up Ghatkopar station work
Border dispute: ‘Impossible to solve 60-year border row in one hour’
Mumbai: Newborn delivered by fake doctor at illegal hospital in Govandi dies

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Lok Sabha adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP Opposition members

Lok Sabha adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members

Updated on: 20 December,2022 11:38 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

As soon as the House met for the day, members from the Treasury benches sought to raise the issue of the remarks by the Congress leader on Monday and subsequently, Opposition members also started to protest

Lok Sabha adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members

File Photo


Lok Sabha proceedings on Tuesday were adjourned till 11.30 am amid heated exchanges between BJP and Opposition members over certain remarks by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.


As soon as the House met for the day, members from the Treasury benches sought to raise the issue of the remarks by the Congress leader on Monday and subsequently, Opposition members also started to protest.



During the Question Hour, which went on for less than 10 minutes, one question and its supplementaries were taken up.


However, as the din continued, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings till 11.30 am.

Also Read: Parliament winter session: Opposition members walk out of Lok Sabha

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal were engaged in a heated exchange over Kharge's remarks.

At a rally in Rajasthan on Monday, Kharge claimed that while the Congress stood for the country and helped attain Independence after its leaders gave supreme sacrifices, "not even a dog of the BJP was lost" for the country.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Are you happy with the summer-like feeling in Mumbai for the past couple of days?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news new delhi Lok Sabha

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK