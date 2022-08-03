Government withdraws Data Protection Bill from Lok Sabha

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 August,2022 05:22 PM IST  |  New Delhi
The Bill was introduced on December 11, 2019. It was referred to the Joint Committee of the Houses for examination and the report of the committee was presented to the Lok Sabha on December 16, 2021

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. Pic/PTI


The government on Wednesday withdrew the Data Protection Bill from the Lok Sabha.

The Bill was introduced on December 11, 2019. It was referred to the Joint Committee of the Houses for examination and the report of the committee was presented to the Lok Sabha on December 16, 2021.

The Bill, withdrawn by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, aimed to provide protection of digital privacy to individuals relating to their personal data, specify the flow and usage of data, and create a relationship of trust between persons and entities processing the data.

