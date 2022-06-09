Mumbai: Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects CSMT, interacts with passengers

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 June,2022 09:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Vaishnaw also spent some time at the suburban motorman and guard lobby, understanding their concerns about the operation of suburban trains, signals and other related aspects

File Photo


Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw paid a suspense visit to Mumbai's one of the crowdest station - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Thursday and interacted with passengers and personnel, the railway officials said.

The Union minister, who is in Mumbai as the BJP's observer for the Rajya Sabha election, spent a few hours inspecting the station premises, keeping railway officials on their toes in the afternoon. According to railway officials, it was the minister's maiden visit to the heritage building and the premises.




Vaishnaw inspected the heritage structure building's portico, the grand staircase, central dome and star chamber, where he was informed about the conservation and renovation work.


