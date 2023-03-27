Breaking News
Mumbai: Swachhata doots coming in a month
‘How was cage to trap leopard so professionally designed?’
Maharashtra: 50 per cent of new Covid-19 cases are XBB.1.16
Mumbai: BMC awaits railway blocks to go ahead with Gokhale bridge work
Maharashtra: 7,000 erring developers fall in line with RERA rules
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Lok Sabha adjourned till 4 pm amid sloganeering by Opposition members

Lok Sabha adjourned till 4 pm amid sloganeering by Opposition members

Updated on: 27 March,2023 11:23 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Two Congress members, T N Pratapan and Hibi Eden, who were in the Well holding placards, flung order papers towards the Chair along with their scarves

Lok Sabha adjourned till 4 pm amid sloganeering by Opposition members

File Photo/PTI


Lok Sabha proceedings on Monday were adjourned till 4 pm amid slogan shouting by the Opposition members.


As soon as the House met for the day, Congress members wearing black scarves trooped into the Well.



Two Congress members, T N Pratapan and Hibi Eden, who were in the Well holding placards, flung order papers towards the Chair along with their scarves.


Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was also seen wearing a black scarf while some party MPs wore black shirts.

Also Read: Rahul can never be Savarkar even in his best dreams: Anurag Thakur

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah was wearing a black kurta.

"I want to run the House with dignity," Speaker Om Birla said, adding "proceedings are adjourned till 4 pm."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india India news national news rahul gandhi congress

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK