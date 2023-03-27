Lok Sabha adjourned till 4 pm amid sloganeering by Opposition members

Two Congress members, T N Pratapan and Hibi Eden, who were in the Well holding placards, flung order papers towards the Chair along with their scarves

Lok Sabha proceedings on Monday were adjourned till 4 pm amid slogan shouting by the Opposition members.

As soon as the House met for the day, Congress members wearing black scarves trooped into the Well.

Two Congress members, T N Pratapan and Hibi Eden, who were in the Well holding placards, flung order papers towards the Chair along with their scarves.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was also seen wearing a black scarf while some party MPs wore black shirts.

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah was wearing a black kurta.

"I want to run the House with dignity," Speaker Om Birla said, adding "proceedings are adjourned till 4 pm."

