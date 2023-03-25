Breaking News
LS passes 64 amendments to Finance Bill without discussion

Updated on: 25 March,2023 07:58 AM IST  |  New Delhi
The Finance Bill that gives effect to tax proposals for fiscal year starting April 1 was passed without a discussion amid ruckus, with Opposition members demanding a JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) probe into the allegations against the Adani Group

FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on Friday. Pic/ANI


Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Finance Bill 2023 with 64 official amendments, including the one that seeks withdrawal of long-term tax benefits on certain categories of debt mutual funds and another for setting up the GST Appelate Tribunal.


The Finance Bill that gives effect to tax proposals for fiscal year starting April 1 was passed without a discussion amid ruckus, with Opposition members demanding a JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) probe into the allegations against the Adani Group.



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced the setting up of a committee under finance secretary to look into pension issues of government employees.
Following amendments, 20 new sections have been added to the Bill. The Finance Bill will now be sent to the Rajya Sabha.

