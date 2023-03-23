Lok Sabha approves Budget envisaging expenditure of Rs 45 lakh crore

As the House resumed at 6 pm, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the Demands for Grants for 2023-24 and relevant appropriation Bills for discussion and voting

Image used for representational purpose.

Lok Sabha on Thursday approved the Union Budget envisaging a total expenditure of around Rs 45 lakh crore for 2023-24 without any discussion amid din.

As the House resumed at 6 pm, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the Demands for Grants for 2023-24 and relevant appropriation Bills for discussion and voting.

Amid din and continuous uproar by the Opposition demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Adani issue, Speaker Om Birla applied guillotine and put Demands for Grants of all ministries for voting.

Also read: Lok Sabha passes Rs 1.48 lakh crore supplementary grants without debate

After the passage of the Demands for Grants, Birla adjourned the proceedings for the day.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.