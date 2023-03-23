Breaking News
Lok Sabha approves Budget envisaging expenditure of Rs 45 lakh crore

Updated on: 23 March,2023 06:38 PM IST  |  New Delhi
As the House resumed at 6 pm, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the Demands for Grants for 2023-24 and relevant appropriation Bills for discussion and voting

Lok Sabha approves Budget envisaging expenditure of Rs 45 lakh crore

Image used for representational purpose.


Lok Sabha on Thursday approved the Union Budget envisaging a total expenditure of around Rs 45 lakh crore for 2023-24 without any discussion amid din.


As the House resumed at 6 pm, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the Demands for Grants for 2023-24 and relevant appropriation Bills for discussion and voting.



Amid din and continuous uproar by the Opposition demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Adani issue, Speaker Om Birla applied guillotine and put Demands for Grants of all ministries for voting.


After the passage of the Demands for Grants, Birla adjourned the proceedings for the day.

