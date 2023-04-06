Lok Sabha budget session ends, Opposition keeps up protests

Opposition members came to the well raising slogans and carrying placards with their demands written on them

Parliamentarians after adjournment of the Lok Sabha sine die on conclusion of the Budget Session of Parliament. Pic/PTI

Lok Sabha's Budget session ended as scheduled on Thursday with Speaker Om Birla announcing that the House had been adjourned sine die (for an indefinite period) as opposition MPs kept up their protest for a JPC probe into the Adani issue.

The protest began as soon as the House met for the day.

Opposition members came to the well raising slogans and carrying placards with their demands written on them.

The speaker said the behaviour of opposition members had lowered the dignity of the House and they had "systematically" disrupted proceedings. Such behaviour, he added, is against the parliamentary system and not good for the House or the country.

Opposition MPs ignored the speaker's pleas and continued their protests.

After completing his customary valedictory speech, Birla announced the adjournment of the House sine die.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, were present in the House. Most BJP members were wearing saffron scarves to coincide with the foundation day of the party.

The Lok Sabha has not been functioning properly since the second part of the budget session began on March 13 due to protests by opposition and treasury benches.

While the opposition has been demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into fraud allegations against the Adani Group, the treasury benches are demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his ¿democracy is under attack¿ remarks in London.

Rahul Gandhi was also disqualified from the House during the session after he was convicted by a court in Gujarat in a criminal defamation case.

