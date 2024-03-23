Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP-led NDA will cross 400 seats in LS polls, says Hema Malini

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini on Saturday expressed confidence of BJP-led NDA getting over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024

Hema Malini. File Pic

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini on Saturday expressed confidence of BJP-led NDA getting over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, saying that the target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be fulfilled as the people are with the ruling alliance at the Centre.

During Holi Milan Samaroh in Mathura, BJP MP Hema Malini said BJP workers and senior leaders were present in the festivities.

Hema Malini said they raised the slogan of "400 paar" during the Holi milan. "The target set by PM Modi, we will all work together to achieve. People of the country are with us, with PM Modi. We will definitely cross 400," she said, answering a media query.

BJP has again fielded Hema Malini from Mathura Lok Sabha seat.

The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases from April 19. The counting will be held on June 4.

Nearly 97 crore voters will be eligible to vote for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country.

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in roughly 10.5 lakh polling stations with the help of 1.5 crore polling officials and security staff.

Various political parties have declared their initial list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

Mathura will go to the polls in the second phase on April 26.

