The BJP on Tuesday named three more candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, dropping all its sitting MPs, including union minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP names three more candidates, drops Union minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh x 00:00

The BJP on Tuesday named three more candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, dropping all its sitting MPs, including union minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, from these seats won by it in 2019.

It has fielded Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh, a minister in Manipur government, from the Inner Manipur constituency in place of the Union minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

In two Rajasthan constituencies, the BJP has fielded Indu Devi Jatav and Kanhaiya Lal Meena from Karauli-Dholpur and Dausa respectively, dropping sitting MPs Manoj Rajoria and Jaskaur Meena.

The BJP has now announced its candidates for 401 seats so far for the elections to 543-member Lok Sabha, scheduled to be held between April 19 and June 1.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!