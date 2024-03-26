Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024 BJP names three more candidates drops Union minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh
Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP names three more candidates, drops Union minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

26 March,2024  |  New Delhi
PTI

The BJP on Tuesday named three more candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, dropping all its sitting MPs, including union minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

The BJP on Tuesday named three more candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, dropping all its sitting MPs, including union minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, from these seats won by it in 2019.


It has fielded Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh, a minister in Manipur government, from the Inner Manipur constituency in place of the Union minister.



In two Rajasthan constituencies, the BJP has fielded Indu Devi Jatav and Kanhaiya Lal Meena from Karauli-Dholpur and Dausa respectively, dropping sitting MPs Manoj Rajoria and Jaskaur Meena.

The BJP has now announced its candidates for 401 seats so far for the elections to 543-member Lok Sabha, scheduled to be held between April 19 and June 1.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Lok Sabha BJP bharatiya janata party India news
