Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP wants 400-plus seats to change Constitution, says Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray has claimed that the BJP wants to win more than 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 to change the Constitution, after which there would be no elections in the country

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to win more than 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 to change the Constitution, after which there would be no elections in the country, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, Uddhav Thackeray said that people should be aware of the danger they are facing.

He was speaking at a rally at Ralegaon in eastern Maharashtra's Yavatmal district.

"They are talking about winning more than 400 Lok Sabha seats (in the coming elections). They do not want more than 400 seats for the country's development. They want to change the Constitution of the country. The Constitution given by Babasaheb Ambedkar, on which I took oath as chief minister, Modi took oath as prime minister, they want to change it," Uddhav Thackeray alleged, as per the PTI.

BJP leader Ananth Kumar (Hegde) had spoken about plans to change the Constitution if his party won 400 seats, he claimed.

Once the Constitution is changed, "they will take all the powers in their hands in such a way that no elections would take place in the country again," the former BJP ally added.

He also mentioned farmer suicides in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Yavatmal before every Lok Sabha election claiming that Yavatmal is lucky for him, Thackeray said, adding, "Keep this in your mind that your destiny is not in Modi's hands, but Modi's destiny is in your hands. Their slogan is 'Abki baar BJP 400 paar' (this time BJP will cross 400), but I want to give another slogan, 'Abki baar BJP tadipar' (this time, BJP will be ousted)."

All assurances and "guarantees" of PM Modi are "jumlas" (empty slogans), and the BJP has renamed 'jumla' as 'guarantee', the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday said that the BJP was never part of any movement or struggle nor had it created anything of its own but only knows how to snatch from others, reported news agency PTI.

He was addressing party workers in suburban Mumbai.

"The BJP was not part of the freedom movement, the Sanyukta Maharashtra struggle or the Marathwada Mukti Sangram. It only knows to snatch. We will destroy BJP's 'chor bazar' in polls. It has seen our friendship. Now BJP will see the heat of our 'mashaal' (poll symbol lighted torch)," he said, reported PTI.

(with PTI inputs)

