Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray claimed that the BJP is campaigning with an aim to win more than 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 as it wants to "change the Constitution"

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

Listen to this article Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP wants to win more than 400 LS seats to 'change' Constitution, claims Uddhav Thackeray x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is campaigning with an aim to win more than 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 as it wants to "change the Constitution", reported the PTI.

Addressing a rally at Guhagar in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, the former state chief minister also claimed that the "one nation one election" concept was a move towards dictatorship.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Understand the strategy of the BJP...they want more than 400 seats (out of 543 in the Lok Sabha) because they don't want opposing voices when they go ahead with their plan of changing the Constitution," he said, as per the PTI.

"Recently more than 100 MPs were suspended from Parliament during which several important bills were passed without debate," he added, the PTI reported.

Notably, BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde last week said that his party needed a two-third majority in both Houses of Parliament to amend the Constitution and 'set right the distortions and unnecessary additions made to it by the Congress', according to the PTI.

The BJP later moved to defuse the row sparked by Anantkumar Hegde's remarks as it dubbed it as his "personal opinion" and sought a clarification from him.

Uddhav Thackeray claimed the present day BJP is a far cry from the times of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and party veteran L K Advani, as per the PTI.

Referring to the rebellion in the Shiv Sena in 2022 resulting in its split, Uddhav Thackeray said that he was never keen to become the chief minister but accepted the post under "exceptional circumstances".

"Even if I did, I was working for the welfare of Maharashtra. I gave you ministerial posts and made you members of the legislature and you betray me in this manner," he said without naming anyone.

"Elsewhere in the country, the head of a political party becomes chief minister. Just because of that you betray me," the former CM said.

He said even as the Shiv Sena has split and he has been "robbed" of its (bow and arrow) symbol, Shiv Sainiks loyal to him from every constituency have been telling him that there are good candidates and "we have chance of winning", the news agency reported.

Uddhav Thackeray said his opponents were trying hard to finish him off politically, but he is standing firm because of the love of his sainiks.

He claimed the BJP has started "bhrashtachari abhay yojana" (amnesty scheme for corrupt) and it is "Modi guarantee".

"You make allegations against our people, force them to join you and then the investigations are stopped. Till recently, the one whom I used to proudly call as a loyalist also switched over," Thackeray said without naming his close aide Ravindra Waikar who recently joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the PTI reported.

Waikar, the MLA from Mumbai's Jogeshwari area, is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with alleged misuse of a civic plot to build a luxury hotel.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!