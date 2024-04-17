Lok Sabha elections 2024: Case filed over circulation of bogus BJP letterhead announcing 'candidate' for Palghar LS seat

The bogus letterhead was circulated on popular messaging platform WhatsApp in which the BJP "candidate" of the adjoining Palghar constituency was announced

The Mumbai police have registered a case against unidentified persons for misusing the letterhead of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to announce a "candidate" for the Palghar Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

The bogus letterhead was circulated on popular messaging platform WhatsApp in which the BJP "candidate" of the adjoining Palghar constituency was announced, he said, reported PTI.

The case was registered at the Marine Drive Police Station in south Mumbai under relevant IPC sections on a complaint of a local BJP functionary.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked political parties to furnish details of aircraft and helicopters being used for campaigning, including their origin and destination and details of people ferried in them.

A letter by Tejas Samel, deputy election officer of Mumbai Suburban district, dated April 12, said such information has to be furnished three days before the journey to the district election office, but that duration has now been reduced to 24 hours.

"We are sending a revised letter on April 17. Instead of three days, they have to inform us 24 hours in advance," Samel told PTI on Tuesday night.

The details should also include the make of the aircraft/helicopter and people travelling in them.

The letter said this information has to be furnished under the Model Code of Conduct in force for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, which has to be sent to the ECI.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Maharashtra, which has 48 seats, will be held in five phases between April 19 and May 20.

(With inputs from PTI)