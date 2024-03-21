Lok Sabha Elections 2024: FAQs on upcoming polls

The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 16 and a new House has to be constituted before that

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in 7 phases starting April 19, the Election Commission announced today. Results will be declared on June 4.

The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 16 and a new House has to be constituted before that.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the full schedule of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, with polling to be conducted in seven phases from April 19. The dates for the polls for the assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, and Odisha have also been announced.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP swept back to power, winning 303 seats, bettering the 282 seats it won in 2014. The BJP bagged around 38 per cent of the vote share. The tally of the BJP-led NDA was 353. The Congress was decimated, being reduced to just 52 seats.

As the world's largest democracy, India's Lok Sabha elections always draw immense attention, not only within the nation but across the globe. With its diverse population, complex socio-political landscape, and significant geopolitical influence, every election in India carries the promise of shaping the nation's trajectory for years to come. The Lok Sabha elections 2024 are no exception, heralding a period of intense political fervour, strategic maneuvering, and heightened anticipation.

Here are some frequently asked questions on the Lok Sabha elections:

When is the Lok Sabha election?

Polling will be conducted in seven phases, commencing on April 19. Phase 1 voting will be on April 19, Phase 2 on April 26, Phase 3 on May 7, Phase 4 on May 13, Phase 5 on May 20, Phase 6 on May 25, and Phase 7 on June 1.

How often are Lok Sabha elections held?

The Lok Sabha elections are held every five years. The House can be dissolved by the President before this term ends, on the advice of the Prime Minister.

How many seats are going to be polled?

A total of 543 Parliamentary constituencies will go to polls in the upcoming general election.

Who is eligible to vote in the Lok Sabha elections?

To be eligible for voter registration, one must be an Indian citizen, at least 18 years of age, and an ordinary resident of the area concerned.

To get registered, one needs to file an application in the prescribed Form 6 (Form 6A for overseas Indians) before the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO)/Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) of the constituency where the applicant resides. The application can be submitted in person, by post, or online through various portals.

How is the Prime Minister elected in the Lok Sabha elections?

The prime minister is appointed by the president of India; however, the prime minister has to enjoy the confidence of the majority of Lok Sabha members, who are directly elected every five years, lest the prime minister shall resign. The prime minister can be a member of the Lok Sabha or of the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the parliament. The prime minister controls the selection and dismissal of members of the Union Council of Ministers; and the allocation of posts to members within the government.

Where can I find more information about the Lok Sabha election process?

One can find more information about the Lok Sabha election process on the Election Commission of India's official website: https://www.eci.gov.in/.

Do NRIs have voting rights?

An overseas voter is an Indian citizen who resides in another country for reasons such as employment, higher education, or various other purposes and has not acquired citizenship of that nation, as per the Election Commission. They are eligible to register as voters using the address listed on their Indian passports. It's worth noting that Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) were not permitted to cast their votes in general elections before 2010.

What are EVMs?

The Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) is a device used to electronically record and count votes cast in elections. An EVM consists of two units – a control unit and a balloting unit. The balloting unit is connected to the control unit via a five-meter cable. The control unit is typically held by the Presiding Officer or a Polling Officer, while the balloting unit is placed inside the voting compartment.

The control unit is capable of storing the results in its memory for 10 years or more. The Polling Officer in charge of the control unit initiates the voting process by pressing the 'ballot' button on the unit, which releases the ballot for the voter. This allows the voter to cast their vote by pressing the candidate button (usually colored blue) on the balloting unit corresponding to the candidate and party symbol of their choice.

What if I don't have a voter ID?

Even without an election ID card, you can still vote using most government-issued photo identity documents. Online registration is possible through various portals.

How will I know my polling booth?

A polling booth is literally where voters go to cast their votes. This voting place is usually located in a government school or office. One can find the polling booth on the Election Commission of India's website, https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/.

What is the voting process?

Presence of a valid voter ID card is necessary on the day of voting, and the same must be presented to the First Polling Officer at the venue. The names of individual voters are then confirmed in the Register of Voters by the Second Polling Officer, and a signed voter slip is generated. The electronic voting machine (EVM) is kept in a separate compartment of the polling station, allowing the voter privacy while casting votes for their preferred candidate. The process is confirmed by the inking of a small, indelible mark on the left forefinger.

What is a constituency in the Lok Sabha election?

A constituency is a geographical area. It is represented by a member of the state or national legislature. The people of each constituency choose one member through an election.

Which parties are contesting Lok Sabha Elections 2024?

The big players comprise the ruling BJP, which is seeking a third term in a row, the main Opposition Congress and several key regional players that are currently testing poll waters.

Congress and several regional forces have forged a united front, INDIA, to take on the formidable BJP.

The politics of India has become increasingly bipolar in the run-up to the 2024 Indian general elections with two major alliances emerging; the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive (INDIA) Alliance. Six national parties are contesting the 2024 Indian general elections: Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Bahujan Samaj Party, National People's Party and Aam Aadmi Party.

What were the results of 2019?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received 37.36% of the vote, the highest vote share by a political party since the 1989 general election, and won 303 seats, further increasing its substantial majority. In addition, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 353 seats. The BJP won 37.76% of the votes, while the NDA's combined vote was 45% of the 603.7 million votes that were polled. The Indian National Congress won 52 seats, failing to get 10% of the seats needed to claim the post of Leader of the Opposition. In addition, the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) won 91 seats, while other parties won 98 seats.

What is NOTA and when was it introduced?

NOTA, or "None Of The Above," is a voting option on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) introduced in October 2013 following a Supreme Court order.

What is the maximum number of seats required for forming the government?

There are 543 elected MPs and 2 nominated Anglo-Indians in the Lok Sabha. So for a political party to form the government, the party should have at least half the number i.e. 272 members or more.

How many people will vote in the Lok Sabha polls?

A total of 96.8 crore people are eligible to vote in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls, according to the Election Commission of India. This includes 1.8 crore Indians who recently turned 18 and will be eligible to cast their vote for the first time ever.

What is the model code of conduct? When does it come into effect?

The model code of conduct is a set of guidelines that candidates, political parties, and governments must follow to ensure fair elections. It comes into effect as soon as the Election Commission announces poll dates.