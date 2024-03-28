Lok Sabha elections 2024: How debutant K Annamalai can enable BJP’s re-entry in Tamil Nadu

Lok Sabha elections 2024: By fielding young and firebrand, engineer-turned-IPS officer K Annamalai, BJP aims to foray into the southern state
K Annamalai with PM Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI
Key Highlights
- K Annamalai filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Wednesday
- K Annamalai is one such leader who swiftly rose through BJP ranks
- He became the perfect fit for the party to foray into Tamil Nadu
On Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore constituency K Annamalai filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. “BJP is confident of winning more than 400 seats this year at the Centre and that will include the representative from Coimbatore,” Annamalai said while speaking to the media after submitting his election papers.