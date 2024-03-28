Breaking News
ED summons for Amol Kirtikar | 9 am: Named as candidate; 10 am: ED comes calling
AI voice scam cases swamp cyber cell: Sounded just like my son!
Mumbai: Oshiwara Ponzi scammer nabbed from Uttarakhand
Mumbai: Man killed for forcing coworker to drink
Mumbai: ‘Superior authority’ puts off Sion bridge closure
shot-button
Home > News > India News > Article > Lok Sabha elections 2024 How debutant K Annamalai can enable BJPs re entry in Tamil Nadu
<< Back to Elections 2024

Lok Sabha elections 2024: How debutant K Annamalai can enable BJP’s re-entry in Tamil Nadu

Premium

Updated on: 28 March,2024 11:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devashri Bhujbal | devashri.bhujbal@mid-day.com

Top

Lok Sabha elections 2024: By fielding young and firebrand, engineer-turned-IPS officer K Annamalai, BJP aims to foray into the southern state

Lok Sabha elections 2024: How debutant K Annamalai can enable BJP’s re-entry in Tamil Nadu

K Annamalai with PM Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Key Highlights

  1. K Annamalai filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Wednesday
  2. K Annamalai is one such leader who swiftly rose through BJP ranks
  3. He became the perfect fit for the party to foray into Tamil Nadu

On Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore constituency K Annamalai filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. “BJP is confident of winning more than 400 seats this year at the Centre and that will include the representative from Coimbatore,” Annamalai said while speaking to the media after submitting his election papers.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 bharatiya janata party tamil nadu india India news national news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK