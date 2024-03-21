Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: I-T dept deploys 100 officers in Uttarakhand to curb black money

Updated on: 21 March,2024 10:59 AM IST  |  Dehradun
ANI |

Along with this, every activity of Lok Sabha elections 2024 is being monitored from the control room, which is operated 24 hours.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Income Tax Department has deployed a team of 100 Income Tax officers and employees in the five Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand to curb black money and unaccounted cash.


Along with this, every activity of the election is being monitored from the control room, which is operated 24 hours.


The Air Intelligence Unit is monitoring the airports and special teams have been deployed at railway stations and border checkpoints.


Dr TS Mapwal, Additional Director of the Investigation Branch of the Income Tax Department has been appointed as the state's nodal officer for the elections.

He said that teams have been activated in every district of the state regarding unaccounted cash, and are taking action to legally seize cash upon receiving information.

Earlier, the Income Tax Department sent summons to Congress candidate from Pauri Garhwal Lok Sabha seat Ganesh Godiyal asking him to appear in person at its office in Thane Maharashtra on March 22.

Godiyal received the notice from the I-T department on Tuesday.

Congress leader Godiyal is contesting Lok Sabha elections against BJP's Anil Baluni from Pauri Garhwal constituency.

Lok Sabha elections in Uttarakhand are scheduled to take place on April 19, as per the Election Commission of India.

This election will be held in a single phase, covering all constituencies. The BJP won from all the parliamentary constituencies in the state in both the 2014 and 2019 general elections.

There are 5 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttarakhand, including Almora, Garhwal (Pauri), Haridwar, Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar, and Tehri Garhwal. 

