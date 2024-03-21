Lok Sabha elections 2024: Monitor use of social media, ads broadcast, Latur collector tells officials

Polling for the Latur Lok Sabha seat in Marathwada region of Maharashtra will be held on May 7

The Latur administration has asked the district level media certification and monitoring committee to keep an eye on the use of social media and advertisements broadcast through electronic media during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Polling for the Latur Lok Sabha seat in Marathwada region of Maharashtra will be held on May 7.

Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge held a meeting with the monitoring committee officials here on Wednesday.

She instructed the officials to carefully monitor the campaigning done through social media and take strict action if any malpractices, such as paid news and other violation of norms, are found, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, authorities from Latur in Maharashtra and Bidar administration in neighbouring Karnataka have held a joint meeting to ensure smooth conduct of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 in the two districts, officials said, reported PTI.

Voting for the Latur and Bidar Lok Sabha seats will be held on May 7.

Officials of both the districts held a review meeting here on Wednesday.

"Effective use of manpower will be possible if work is done with mutual coordination for check posts and other necessary aspects in the border areas of Latur and Bidar districts," Special Inspector General of Police, Nanded Zone, Shashikant Mahavarkar said, reported PTI.

Bidar District Magistrate Govind Reddy said during the Karnataka assembly elections, the Latur administration had contributed a lot for the smooth conduct of the poll process in border areas.

"Now, the Bidar district administration will provide utmost cooperation for the peaceful conduct of the Lok Sabha polls as voting will be held simultaneously in both the districts," he added, reported PTI.

Voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19 and ending on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.

Assembly polls will also be held in four states.

Meanwhile, the nomination process for 102 parliamentary constituencies spread across 21 states and Union territories, where polling would be held in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19, began on Wednesday with the issuance of a notification.

According to the notification issued by the Election Commission on behalf of the President, the last date for filing nomination papers is March 27.

However, due to a festival, March 28 is the last date for filing nominations for the Lok Sabha seats in Bihar going to polls in the first phase. Voting in four out of 40 seats in Bihar will be held in the first phase.

Nomination papers will be scrutinised on March 28. For Bihar, it would be done on March 30.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 20 while for Bihar, it is April 2.

The elections for the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes is on June 4.

The states where polling would be held in the first phase are Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

