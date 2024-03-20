Mumbai: Election squad seizes Rs 72 lakh cash from Ghatkopar

The action was taken after the election squad had received a tip

Election squad seized cash in Ghatkopar, Mumbai Pic/Rajesh Gupta

The election squad on Wednesday seized Rs 72 lakhs from Ghatkopar East, Neelyog Square area. The action was taken after the election squad had received a tip, the police said.

According to the police, the election squad had received a tip off that two people will be traveling through Neelyog Square. Teams from Pantnagar police station, election squad and Income Tax department reached the spot and seized the cash.

Neelyog Square is located outside to Ghatkopar railway station on East side and is an crowded locality.

According to the police, there were two passengers in the car, identified as Dilip Nathani and Atul Nathani. The cash belonged to them and both work as IT consultants.

The Income Tax department will investigate the cause for which the cash was transported. "We suspect that the unaccounted cash was supposed to be transported as it's the financial year ending. We are investigating the matter," said an IT official.

No FIR has been registered in this matter yet and investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, in one of the first actions in the national capital, since the Model Code of Conduct is implemented, the Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a man identified as Ajay (22), a resident of Haryana's Sonipat, for allegedly illegally transporting 20 cartons of liquor. The vehicle used to carry the liquor and two number plates were also seized, reported PTI.

As per the report, the Delhi Police has intensified security checks at sensitive areas and borders to prevent the illegal activities as the Model Code of Conduct is in effect. Police in the border areas have been directed to keep an eye on the movement of suspicious vehicles.

While announcing the polling dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission last week highlighted four major challenges, naming it as 4M’s- muscle, money, misinformation and model code of conduct violations.

Accordingly, authorities across the country have increased surveillance to prevent violation of code of conduct ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to be held in from April 19.

(With PTI inputs)