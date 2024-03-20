Lok Sabha elections: Delhi Police tightens security in border areas

The Delhi Police have intensified checking to prevent the illegal supply of liquor and the movement of unaccounted for cash after the Model Code of Conduct for the came into effect

Security has been beefed up in the national capital and its borders ahead of the Lok Sabha 2024 elections. The Delhi Police have intensified checking to prevent the illegal supply of liquor and the movement of unaccounted for cash after the Model Code of Conduct for the came into effect, reported news wire PTI.

Police in the border areas have been directed to keep an eye on the movement of suspicious vehicles. Senior officers in the districts have been asked to take regular stock of the patrolling, the officials said.

As per PTI report, in one of the first actions, the Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a man identified as Ajay (22), a resident of Haryana's Sonipat, for allegedly illegally transporting 20 cartons of liquor. The vehicle used to carry the liquor and two number plates were also seized.

While announcing the polling dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission last week highlighted four major challenges, naming it as 4M’s- muscle, money, misinformation and model code of conduct violations.

“Checking has been increased at the borders of Delhi and a strategy made based on the 4Ms. If required, paramilitary forces may be deployed in such areas”, PTI reported quoting police officials.

The 18th Lok Sabha elections will be held in India in seven phases, starting from April 19. Polling for Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seats will be held on May 25 in the sixth phase, with 1.47 crore people eligible cast their vote.

Meanwhile, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday postponed the civil services preliminary examination to June 16 from May 26 due to the Lok Sabha elections. Due to the schedule of the impending general election, the commission has decided to postpone the civil services (preliminary) examination-2024 which also serves as screening test for Indian Forest Service examination, 2024, from 26-05-2024 to 16-06-2024, it said.

(With PTI inputs)