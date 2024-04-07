Lok Sabha elections 2024: Kanhaiya Kumar hits out at BJP, says “Ram is not a place”

Kumar claimed that the BJP was making an attempt to reduce the greatness of the Hindu religion, asserting that in Ram’s concept, there is no scope of hatred towards anyone.

Kanhaiya Kumar has lashed out against BJP’s charge of dynasts and accused BJP of having generational politicians in their party as well. Pic/PTI

In the name of Ram, the ruling BJP is spreading the communal agenda of Nathuram, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar has said, and asserted that “vyaktivaad” (individualism) is more “dangerous” than “parivarvaad” (dynastic politics). In an interaction with a news agency, he also said there was an effort to belittle the contribution of the Gandhi-Nehru family.

Kumar claimed that the BJP was making an attempt to reduce the greatness of the Hindu religion, asserting that in Ram’s concept, there is no scope of hatred towards anyone. Asked how the Congress and the INDIA bloc would deal with what many perceive as a wave over the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya that could benefit the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls, he said, “What is the need for the Congress to deal with it? There is nothing wrong if there is a wave of Lord Ram in the country, it would have been wrong if there would have been a wave of ‘Nathuram (reference to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse)’ in the country”.

“I think what the BJP is propagating, it had no role in it. Ram ji was in Treta Yug, the BJP was formed in 1980. The BJP is engaged in how to dupe those people who believe in Ram, so, Ram’s name (naam) is taken but actions (kaam) are of Nathuram. This game benefits the BJP,” the Congress leader said. This is against the history, culture and the future of the coming generation of the country, he added.

“You cannot reduce him to a place. In other religions, a particular place is very important but in Hindu religion all places are important and all Gods are important. Ram is as important as Shiva, Vishnu and Brahma. So Hindu religion is different from other religions,” he said. He alleged that those who believe in the Hindu religion are being duped for political gain.

