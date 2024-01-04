Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Mallikarjun Kharge asks party workers to ensure Congress victory

Updated on: 04 January,2024 02:29 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday accused the BJP of raising emotive issues to hide its failures of 10 years and asked workers to get united to ensure the party's victory in the Lok Sabha elections 2024

Mallikarjun Kharge. File Pic/PTI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday accused the BJP of raising emotive issues to hide its failures of 10 years and asked workers to get united to ensure the party's victory in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.


Addressing a meeting of party leaders from across the country, Kharge told them to sink their differences, not raise internal issues in the media and work as a team to ensure the party's victory.


"The BJP is pushing emotive issues to cover up the failures of its government in the last 10 years. They deliberately involve Congress in every issue," Kharge said at the meeting.


"We have to unite and give a befitting reply to the lies, deceit and wrongdoings of the BJP on grassroots issues in front of the people," he added.

The Congress president also lauded Rahul Gandhi for undertaking the the Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra and expressed confidence that his Bharat Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Maharashtra will bring issues of social justice to centre of the national discussion.

2024 lok sabha elections Mallikarjun Kharge congress BJP India news

