Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also prayed at home before registering his nomination for Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Nitin Gadkari during roadshow in Nagpur/ X

Listen to this article Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nitin Gadkari holds roadshow in Nagpur ahead of filing nomination x 00:00

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari held a roadshow in Maharashtra's Nagpur before submitting his nomination for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Wednesday. Gadkari also prayed at home before registering his nomination. Those in attendance included Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and NCP leader Praful Patel.

Gadkari's wife, Kanchan Gadkari, applied to the Union Minister and other party leaders 'Vijay Tilak' before he filed his nomination papers, reported ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, Gadkari had expressed confidence that he would win the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 by more than 5 lakh votes, citing popular backing and party members.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was quoted in the report as saying, "I am confident that I will win this election by more than 5 lakh votes. You all have loved me, whatever work I have been able to do in the country is because of your love and support, whatever work I have, the credit for it goes to the party workers and the public. I have never forgotten Nagpur and I will never forget it even."

Reportedly, he further said that whatever work he could achieve as Road Transport and Highways Minister, the credit went to the voters who elected him to power.

Gadkari emphasised his dedication to Nagpur's development, mentioning Rs 1 lakh crore in projects launched during his stint as Road Transport and Highways Minister. He promised to raise Nagpur to global standards and make greater progress, the agency report stated.

"In the past 10 years, I have done development work worth Rs 1 lakh crore in Nagpur, this is a newsreel. The real movie is yet to start, I promise you that I will take Nagpur to the best cities in the world," he told ANI.

Gadkari emphasised the responsibility of BJP workers, stating that they had a stake in his political legacy. The BJP has nominated Nitin Gadkari to represent Nagpur in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"None of my sons are in politics. I told my sons that if they want to join politics, they should first paste posters on walls and work at the ground level. BJP workers have a right over my political legacy," Gadkari was quoted as saying in the report.

Maharashtra will hold elections for 48 Lok Sabha seats in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. The BJP-led NDA hopes to win more than 400 seats in the general elections, which will end on June 1 and vote counting on June 4.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!