Gandhi also shared a graphic of the key Congress guarantees to the people, including the right to apprenticeship, a legal guarantee of MSP and a nationwide caste census

Rahul Gandhi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Open 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' in every corner by defeating hatred: Rahul Gandhi to voters x 00:00

As polling began in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged voters to strengthen democracy and open 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' in every corner of the country by defeating hatred.

"Today is the first phase of voting! Remember, each of your votes is going to decide the future of Indian democracy and the coming generations. So come out and strengthen democracy by applying the power of your vote to the wounds inflicted on the soul of the nation in the last 10 years. Defeat hatred and open the 'Mohabbat ki Dukan' in every corner," the Congress leader posted on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi specifically called upon the young and first-time voters to come out in large numbers, emphasizing that every vote counts and every voice matters.

"The 2024 election commences today! As 102 seats across 21 states and UTs go to the polls, I urge all those voting in these seats to exercise their franchise in record numbers. I particularly call upon the young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers. After all, every vote counts and every voice matters!" the PM said in a post on X.

Gandhi also shared a graphic of the key Congress guarantees to the people, including the right to apprenticeship, a legal guarantee of MSP and a nationwide caste census.

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 kicked off Friday with polling being held for the first phase scheduled in 102 seats spread across 21 states and Union territories.

Among those in the fray are Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Sarbanada Sonowal and Bhupendra Yadav, Gaurav Gogoi of the Congress, the DMK's Kanimozhi and K Annamalai of the BJP.

Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh (60 seats) and Sikkim (32 seats) are also being held simultaneously.

While the BJP-led NDA under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a stronger majority, the constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc are hoping for a rebound after facing reverses in the 2014 and 2019 elections.