Election to save Constitution, democracy: Rahul Gandhi

In a video message, Gandhi told the Congress workers that they have a huge responsibility.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi/ PTI

A day before the first phase, Rahul Gandhi told party workers that this is no ordinary election but one to save the Constitution, and exhorted them to tell people that the BJP is “destroying the idea of India”. In a video message, Gandhi told the Congress workers that they have a huge responsibility.

“You are the backbone of our party. I thought that since it is election time, I should talk to you directly. This is not an ordinary election, this is an election to save the Constitution and democracy in which ‘Babbar Sher’ (lion-hearted) workers like you have a huge responsibility,” Gandhi said in his message delivered in both Hindi and English.

“This is because the thinking and ideology of the Congress party is ingrained in you, it is in your veins,” he said. The BJP-RSS are against the idea of India, Gandhi said. “They are attacking our Constitution, the country’s democratic structure, our institutions, including the Election Commission, as well as the legal framework of India,” he alleged.

