The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be conducted across seven phases, starting on April 19, followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1

Representational Image

Listen to this article Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1: Voting for first phase to be held on April 19, check full list of constituencies here x 00:00

Voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, encompassing 21 states and Union Territories, will be held on April 19.

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be conducted across seven phases, starting on April 19, followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. Vote counting will be done on June 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 1: Date and Time

The first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is scheduled for April 19 (Friday), and the results will be announced on June 4.

The voting will commence at 8:00 am. and conclude at 5:00 pm on April 19. An additional hour is provided as a buffer period for voters who are already present in the voting line.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 1: Campaigning for 102 parliamentary constituencies concluded on Wednesday

The campaigning for 102 parliamentary constituencies distributed across 21 states and Union territories, where voting will be held in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19, concluded on Wednesday.

In the first phase, polling will be held in Arunachal Pradesh (2 seats), Assam (5), Bihar (4), Chhattisgarh (1), Madhya Pradesh (6), Maharashtra (5), Manipur (2), Meghalaya (2), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Rajasthan (12), Sikkim (1), Tamil Nadu (39), Tripura (1), Uttar Pradesh (8), Uttarakhand (5), West Bengal (3), Andaman and Nicobar (1), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Lakshadweep (1) and Puducherry (1).

Also Read: Lok Sabha elections 2024: Maharashtra gears up for Phase 1, voting for 5 constituencies to be held on April 19; check details here

The Lok Sabha constituencies that are going to polls in Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 1:

Tamil Nadu: Tiruvallur, Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Arani, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukkudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari

Assam: Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Rajasthan: Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, Nagaur

Madhya Pradesh: Chhindwara, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Mandla, Sidhi, Shahdol

Arunachal Pradesh: Arunachal Pradesh West, Arunachal Pradesh East

Uttar Pradesh: Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur, Pilibhit

Maharashtra: Nagpur, Ramtek, Bhandara-Gondia, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli-Chimur

Bihar: Aurangabad, Gaya, Jamui, Nawada

Jammu and Kashmir: Udhampur

Uttarakhand: Haridwar, Tehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Almora, Nainital

West Bengal: Coochbehar, Alipurduars, Jalpaiguri

Manipur: Inner Manipur, Outer Manipur

Chhattisgarh: Bastar

Lakshadweep: Lakshadweep

Meghalaya: Shillong, Tura

Mizoram: Mizoram

Nagaland: Nagaland

Puducherry: Puducherry

Sikkim: Sikkim

Tripura: Tripura West

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!