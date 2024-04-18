The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be conducted across seven phases, starting on April 19, followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1
Voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, encompassing 21 states and Union Territories, will be held on April 19.
The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be conducted across seven phases, starting on April 19, followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. Vote counting will be done on June 4.
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 1: Date and Time
The first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is scheduled for April 19 (Friday), and the results will be announced on June 4.
The voting will commence at 8:00 am. and conclude at 5:00 pm on April 19. An additional hour is provided as a buffer period for voters who are already present in the voting line.
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 1: Campaigning for 102 parliamentary constituencies concluded on Wednesday
The campaigning for 102 parliamentary constituencies distributed across 21 states and Union territories, where voting will be held in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19, concluded on Wednesday.
In the first phase, polling will be held in Arunachal Pradesh (2 seats), Assam (5), Bihar (4), Chhattisgarh (1), Madhya Pradesh (6), Maharashtra (5), Manipur (2), Meghalaya (2), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Rajasthan (12), Sikkim (1), Tamil Nadu (39), Tripura (1), Uttar Pradesh (8), Uttarakhand (5), West Bengal (3), Andaman and Nicobar (1), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Lakshadweep (1) and Puducherry (1).
The Lok Sabha constituencies that are going to polls in Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 1:
Tamil Nadu: Tiruvallur, Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Arani, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukkudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari
Assam: Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Rajasthan: Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, Nagaur
Madhya Pradesh: Chhindwara, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Mandla, Sidhi, Shahdol
Arunachal Pradesh: Arunachal Pradesh West, Arunachal Pradesh East
Uttar Pradesh: Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur, Pilibhit
Maharashtra: Nagpur, Ramtek, Bhandara-Gondia, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli-Chimur
Bihar: Aurangabad, Gaya, Jamui, Nawada
Jammu and Kashmir: Udhampur
Uttarakhand: Haridwar, Tehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Almora, Nainital
West Bengal: Coochbehar, Alipurduars, Jalpaiguri
Manipur: Inner Manipur, Outer Manipur
Chhattisgarh: Bastar
Lakshadweep: Lakshadweep
Meghalaya: Shillong, Tura
Mizoram: Mizoram
Nagaland: Nagaland
Puducherry: Puducherry
Sikkim: Sikkim
Tripura: Tripura West