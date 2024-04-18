Says there is Modi’s guarantee across the country and I am giving guarantee of fulfilling all these guarantees

PM Modi during a public. Pics/PTI

Listen to this article Lok Sabha elections 2024: Came with hope in 2014, trust in 2019 and guarantee in 2024, says PM Modi x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that he went to people with hope in 2014, trust in 2019 and guarantee in 2024. Addressing an election rally here, PM said there is ‘Modi’s guarantee across the country and I am giving the guarantee of fulfilling all these guarantees’. “The North East is a witness to Modi’s guarantee as the Congress had only given problems to the region but the BJP has made it a source of possibilities,” the Prime Minister said.



BJP supporters during a public meeting of PM Modi

ADVERTISEMENT

“Congress fuelled insurgency but Modi embraced people and brought peace in the region. What could not be achieved in 60 years of Congress rule, Modi achieved it in ten years,” he added. He said that birth celebrations of Lord Ram are being held in Ayodhya after 500 years with a ‘Surya Tilak’ ceremony. “We cannot join the celebrations in Ayodhya, but let us participate in the event by switching on our mobile flashlights and sending light and prayers to Lord Ram,” he said.

“A new atmosphere is prevailing in the entire country as we celebrate the birth celebrations of Lord Ram in his own temple after 500 years and this is a culmination of centuries of devotion and generations of sacrifice,” he added.

Naveen to contest from two assembly

BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will also contest from Kantabanji assembly constituency in Bolangir district of Western Odisha along with his traditional Hinjili seat in Ganjam district. This was announced by Patnaik himself while releasing the 5th list of nine candidates for the Assembly elections in the state. Patnaik in 2019 assembly elections had also contested from two seats. He won from both Hinjili and Bijepur assembly segment of western Odisha.



BJP supporter during a public meeting of PM Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Will repeal NRC, CAA: Mamata Banerjee

Alleging that the BJP has made the entire country a “detention camp”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the CAA and NRC will be scrapped if opposition bloc INDIA forms government at the Centre. Addressing an election rally here in support of four TMC candidates in Assam, she alleged that there will be “no democracy and elections if Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to power” for the third consecutive term.

AAP launches ‘AAP Ka RamRajya’ site

AAP launched its “AAP Ka RamRajya” website for the Lok Sabha (LS) polls campaign to showcase the party’s concept of “Ram Rajya”, saying Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tried to realise the ideals of Lord Ram in the national capital. Launch of website, came ahead of the LS elections, the first phase of which will be held on Friday, and coincided with the Ram Navami festival being celebrated in several parts of the country.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever