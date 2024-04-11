Breaking News
Under strong Modi government, terrorists killed on their own turf: PM

Updated on: 11 April,2024 02:47 PM IST  |  Rishikesh
PTI |

Top

Addressing an election rally, Modi said the echoes of 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar' were being heard across the country as people have seen the benefits of having a stable government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said under the "strong" BJP-led government at the Centre, the country's security forces are eliminating terrorists on their own turf.


Addressing an election rally, Modi said the echoes of 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar' were being heard across the country as people have seen the benefits of having a stable government.


"Enemies took advantage and terrorism spread whenever there were weak and unstable governments in the country. But under a strong Modi government, our forces are killing terrorists on their own turf," Modi said.


The prime minister said he stopped the corrupt from looting the country and their anger against him was at its height.

He also asked the people of Uttarakhand to give a befitting reply to the Congress for talking about eliminating "Shakti" which is symbolised by the revered goddesses of Uttarakhand -- Maa Dhari Devi and Jwalpa Devi. 

He also said the "weak" Congress governments in the past could not strengthen the border infrastructure.

Now roads and tunnels are being built along the borders, Modi said. 

