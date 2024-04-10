Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi slams 'Constitution in danger' claim during his rally in Maharashtra

PM Modi slammed the opposition for saying that the Constitution and democracy would be in danger if he wins a third term in office after the Lok Sabha elections 2024

PM Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his rally in Maharashtra, on Wednesday slammed the opposition for saying that the Constitution and democracy would be in danger if he wins a third term in office after the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the PTI reported.

PM Modi asserted abrogation of Article 370 ensured the statute book was implemented throughout the country.

Addressing a rally at Kanhan town of Nagpur district in Maharashtra in support of ruling alliance candidates from Nagpur, Ramtek, Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha seats of Maharashtra.

PM Modi said that the chief Constitution maker B R Ambedkar's soul must be blessing him for nullifying Article 370 which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP's star campaigner accused the opposition of fooling people by saying that the Constitution would be changed if he gets a third term in office and asked if democracy had not come under threat during Emergency (1975-77).

PM Modi said the opposition's abuses targeted at him will only help in increasing the BJP-led NDA's Lok Sabha seat tally.

This was PM Modi's second visit to Vidarbha in Maharashtra, where polling will take place in the first phase on April 19, this week. On Monday, he campaigned for BJP nominees of Chandrapur and Gadchiroli-Chimur.

"If the Constitution was so important, why wasn't it in force in the entire country till Article 370 was abrogated (in 2019). The opposition resisted the abrogation because it was soft on separatists," PM Modi claimed, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

PM Modi said due to the abrogation of Article 370, Dalits and tribals in the Union Territory have now got constitutional rights, while under the Congress rule they were ignored for vote bank politics.

The Prime Minister alleged the opposition parties were against the country's "virasat" (heritage) and were "vikas virodhi" (anti-development).

"Ambedkar's soul must be blessing Modi after the abrogation of Article 370," he said, touting the landmark step as his government's achievement.

Seeking another term in office to take forward his agenda of development, he told the gathering, "The work I have done in last 10 years is just an appetiser; main course yet to come," as per the PTI.

"For the next five years, your dream is Modi's sankalp. Each and every moment of mine is dedicated for your welfare and the country's progress. 24/7 for 2047," he said.

The BJP stalwart said the upcoming elections are not an exercise just to elect MPs but to strengthen India's foundation for 1,000 years.

"On April 19, you will vote not just elect a candidate, but to strengthen India's foundation for the next 1,000 years, he said, the news agency reported.

Kanhan town falls in the Ramtek parliamentary constituency.

(with PTI inputs)

