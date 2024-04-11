Lok Sabha elections 2024: Leaders of INDI alliance are spreading lies, says PM Modi in Maharashtra

Gadkari criticized the Congress and accused them of committing "the sin" of tampering with the constitution

The BJP's Lok Sabha election campaign appears to heavily focus on recalling the Emergency period and the anti-Sikh riots. Following Chandrapur. the BJP leaders' targeting the Congress by reminding the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and accusing the party of tampering with the constitution, even at the public meeting held in Ramtek on Wednesday evening.

Ramtek public meeting was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second public meeting in Maharashtra ahead of Lok Sabha elections. The elections for five seats in the eastern Vidarbha region will take place on April 19. Ramtek is one of them.

The Mahayuti alliance has fielded Raju Parve of Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, as its candidate from Ramtek.

Addressing the public meeting at Ramtek, PM Modi said: "The leaders of the opposition INDI Alliance are spreading lies, claiming that if Modi returns to government, democracy and the Constitution will be endangered. Throughout my political career, there hasn't been an election where the opposition hasn't peddled such narratives.

"I would say, if the INDI Alliance gains strength, it will lead to the disintegration of this country. Every vote cast will serve as a rebuke, act as a punishment to them. Even today, they spare no effort in inciting discord between different religious communities. Ramtek holds immense significance, being the place where the feet of Lord Shri Ram touched the ground. Now, in Ayodhya, Ramlala doesn't reside in a tent anymore but in a magnificent temple, a momentous event occurring after 500 years."

"They seek to undermine the strength of the Hindu religion and end it. Will you allow such an INDI alliance to triumph in Maharashtra? Should they not be held accountable and punished for their transgressions? Will they face consequences through the voting? Will we permit the members of this INDI Alliance to secure even a single seat?"" Modi asked the crowd.

Talking the public meeting in Kanhan at Ramtek Nitin Gadkari, BJP's candidate from Nagpur said : "The progress that the Congress couldn't achieve in the country during its sixty-year tenure has been accomplished in less than a decade under the leadership of the Prime Minister. Therefore, on behalf of the people of Vidarbha, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I express confidence and assure that the Mahayuti will secure victory in all ten seats in Vidarbha by a significant margin."

Gadkari criticized the Congress and accused them of committing "the sin" of tampering with the constitution.

"Nagpur city has witnessed considerable development in the last ten years. However, our opponents are spreading propaganda since they cannot criticize us for our developmental works," he added.

"The Congress claims that if the BJP wins 400 seats in the country, they will alter the constitution. But every leader of the Grand Alliance, including the Prime Minister, upholds the sanctity of the Constitution. It will never be changed. In reality, it is the Congress that has repeatedly amended the constitution, a total of 80 times during their tenure," Gadkari accused.

Referring to the Emergency period under the leadership of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Gadkari highlighted decisions that threatened democracy. "The development that the Congress couldn't achieve in sixty years has been achieved in less than a decade under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. We have prioritized holistic development over caste, religion, creed, and varna," he emphasized. "Our country is progressing with the vision of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' announced by the Prime Minister," Gadkari affirmed.

Gadkari also praised the dramatic transformation of Vidarbha over the past ten years, attributing it to important decisions made under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. "Many pilgrimage sites and tiger reserves have been developed in Vidarbha, leading to increased tourism and employment opportunities," he noted. "Numerous schemes have been implemented by this government aimed at the development of all, without caste discrimination. We are rapidly advancing towards an independent India and are on the path to becoming the third superpower. Therefore, I urge everyone to support Modi once again to realize the dream of a developed India," Gadkari appealed.