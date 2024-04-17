Lok Sabha elections 2024: There is Modi wave, there will be Modi wave, says Navneet Rana

BJP candidate from Amravati for Lok Sabha elections 2024, Navneet Rana said that there is a Modi wave in the country and there will be a Modi wave

Navneet Rana. File Pic

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate from Maharashtra's Amravati for Lok Sabha elections 2024, Navneet Rana, on Wednesday said that there is a Modi wave in the country and there will be a Modi wave, reported the PTI.

Navneet Rana blamed political rivals for 'distorting' her remarks at a rally to make it seem as if she was questioning the existence of such a wave.

"There was a Modi wave, there is a Modi wave and there will be a Modi wave. Modi is needed for the progress of the country," Navneet Rana said, according to the PTI.

"There was an attempt by opponents to edit the video of my speech and distort my remarks," she said, a day after the Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT) said she was speaking the truth.

Addressing a rally in her constituency on Monday, Navneet Rana had said, "We will have to fight this election as if it were a gram panchayat election. We will have to bring all the voters to the booth by 12 noon and tell them to vote," as per the PTI.

"If anyone thinks that there is a Modi wave, remember that in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, I was elected as an independent candidate despite a huge (ruling party) machinery," Navneet Rana had said, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, last month, independent Member of Parliament (MP) Navneet Rana had joined the BJP in the presence of party's state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

"For the last five years, I was working on the ideas of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, my ideology was no different. My husband MLA Ravi Rana also supported the BJP government in Maharashtra. PM Modi supports those working at the ground level, he gave me the ticket. BJP has honoured my hard work, and we will fulfil our resolve of crossing 400 by winning the election...I will work as a dedicated worker of the BJP," Navneet Rana had earlier said.

Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule had said, "...She has supported every work done by PM Modi and accepted every bill that was presented in the parliament...Her joining the BJP will strengthen the party..."

(with PTI and ANI inputs)

