Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Raj Thackeray’s political flip-flops end up benefitting Uddhav?

Raj Thackeray's drastic shift from criticising the BJP in 2019 to extending unconditional support in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has not only bewildered his followers but also left MNS office-bearers perplexed

The recent Gudi Padwa rally in Shivaji Park, Mumbai added another twist to Maharashtra politics. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray declared his unconditional support for the ruling alliance, particularly emphasising his backing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This announcement caught many off guard, as there were expectations that Raj Thackeray would nominate an MNS candidate in the Lok Sabha elections and align with the Mahayuti alliance.