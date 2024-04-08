Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi to address public in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district today

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 April,2024 08:59 AM IST  |  Chandrapur
mid-day online correspondent |

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated the state's Forest, Cultural Affairs and Fisheries Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar from Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a rally in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Monday, a government official said, reported news agency PTI.


The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated the state's Forest, Cultural Affairs and Fisheries Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar from Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency, reported PTI.


Polling in the seat, located in the Vidarbha region, will be held in the first phase on April 19.


The first phase of polling will be held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, the third phase on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25, and the seventh phase on June 1.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases from April 19. Counting of votes on June 4.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the opposition Congress, charging that its poll manifesto bore the imprint of Muslim League and utterances of its leaders betrayed hostility towards national integrity and Sanatan Dharma.

Addressing a rally in Nawada district, his second in Bihar in 72 hours, PM Modi also recounted the 'jungle raj' that prevailed when the state was ruled by the Congress-RJD combine, showering praises on his ally Nitish Kumar and ailing BJP colleague Sushil Kumar Modi for turning things around as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively, reported PTI.

"The manifesto that the Congress has released bears the imprint of the Muslim League. It has not released a poll manifesto but a declaration of appeasement (tushtikaran patra)," alleged PM Modi, reported PTI.

The Prime Minister also came down heavily on AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, without mentioning him by name, who recently objected to raising the issue of abrogation of Article 370, by BJP leaders, during poll campaigns in states like Rajasthan.

"The post of the national president of the Congress is not a small thing. And the leader thinks Article 370 has nothing to do with Rajasthan. Is Jammu and Kashmir not an integral part of the country? His thinking betrays the mindset of tukde-tukde gang," alleged PM Modi, reported PTI.

He pointed out that security personnel from all over the country, including Rajasthan and Bihar, have laid down their lives fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, and "their bodies have reached their native places wrapped in tricolour".

(With inputs from PTI)

