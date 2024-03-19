Thackeray, who reached Delhi on Monday, was joined by BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde when he met Amit Shah

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray (Centre), Amit Shah (Right) and Amit Thackeray (Left)

Listen to this article Lok Sabha elections 2024: Raj Thackeray meets Amit Shah in Delhi amid tie-up buzz x 00:00

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday in an indication that the BJP is looking to ally with him for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 to boost its alliance in the western state, reported news agency PTI.

Thackeray, who reached Delhi on Monday, was joined by BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde when he met Amit Shah.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the alliance is sealed, the MNS may be given one seat to contest from Mumbai, the Maharashtra capital where his cousin Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction enjoys some influence.

Raj Thackeray had parted ways with the Shiv Sena, when it was undivided and led by his cousin. However, his MNS could not make much impact even though he is seen as a powerful orator and enjoys a certain following.

His controversial comments against north Indians in the past had drawn sharp criticism from leaders from various political parties, including the BJP.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray reached Delhi late at night on Monday.

As per sources, Raj Thackeray may join the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP Mahayuti alliance. According to sources, the MNS chief may be alloted two Lok Sabha seats, reported ANI.

Raj Thackeray said,"I don't know what my schedule is yet. I was just told to come to Delhi. Let's see," reported ANI.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday convened core committee meetings at the party headquarters to deliberate on potential candidates for various states for the Lok Sabha polls.

The states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Haryana, Odisha, Sikkim, Maharashtra and Gujarat were discussed in the meeting.

BJP National President JP Nadda chaired the meeting, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party National General Secretary BL Santosh were present in the meeting.

Core committee meetings were also held for Sikkim, Odisha, and Maharashtra, respectively, with Odisha BJP president Man Mohan Samal and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan leading discussions for Odisha.

Voting for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in seven phases beginning April 19 and ending June 1. The counting of polls will be held on June 4.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)