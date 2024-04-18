Lok Sabha elections 2024: Rajeev Chandrasekhar clan takes political plunge

She also voiced distress over the prevalence of violence, including incidents within college campuses, disrupting the peace of families

Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s wife Anju (left) and son Ved (in white)

In a bid to bolster support for NDA candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar, his family members have taken to the streets of Thiruvananthapuram, canvassing for votes alongside friends and party workers. For the past week, Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s wife, Anju, and son, Ved, have been actively engaged in door-to-door campaigning and attending family gatherings, urging residents to cast their vote in favour of their candidate.

Expressing her newfound involvement in electoral activities, Anju noted that while she had participated in voting in previous elections, campaigning for her husband marked her inaugural experience in the political arena. Anju underscored concerns about the state’s current trajectory, citing a dependence on foreign countries for both education and employment opportunities. She also voiced distress over the prevalence of violence, including incidents within college campuses, disrupting the peace of families.

Accompanied by their son Ved, who works in the fintech sector in Bengaluru, the Chandrasekhar family is actively engaging with voters, despite concerns about their daughter Devika, a lawyer, being unable to join the campaign. Their recent campaign activities in the Nemom constituency saw them exchanging ideas with locals on matters concerning literature and culture. With a determination to further intensify their efforts in the days ahead, both Anju and Ved Chandrasekhar, alongside party workers, are gearing up for an active role in the ongoing campaign.