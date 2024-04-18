Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Time for change: Voters in Thiruvananthapuram call for political shift

As ordinary citizens express frustration over infrastructure and healthcare issues, a call for change resonates ahead of the elections

Senior citizens at the museum garden. Pics/Atul Kamble

For most of the ordinary and common working-class Keralites in Thiruvananthapuram, and across the rest of the state, elections do not make much of a difference in their personal lives, as they believe that only by working will they be able to feed their families, and political talks do not pay. However, there are a few others who are irked with the present ruling state government, which has failed to bring any form of positive change or development to infrastructures and healthcare setups.



The worst part is that some of the state government-run medical colleges do not even provide free medicines, and the social security schemes run in the form of giving monthly pensions have also not been disbursed for the last few months due to non-availability of funds. A travel agency owner, who did not wish to be identified, said, “The roads connecting the intersections of the smart city were dug up for the last few months, and the entire traffic flow was adversely impacted, as there was no coordination between the agencies, leading to common men and motorists suffering. Four days ago, it started raining in Thiruvananthapuram, and once again, rains led to chaos as the area was flooded within no time. These issues are a matter of concern for us.”

Time to vote for change

Shivkumar V, a vendor near the museum at Thiruvananthapuram, said, “It is high time that we voted for a change. The present state government has been in power for the last two consecutive terms, but the situation is turning from bad to worse.” When asked, nuns waiting at a bus stop, to express their views on the present contestants contesting the Lok Sabha party, they said, “The political party members visit our convent before the elections and inform us of all that they have done in the past and what they intend to do in the future, and before leaving, remind us that we need to vote on the voting day.”



Munna Mohammed, a balloon vendor, added, “I am originally from Bihar, which is my janma bhoomi (birthplace). I am in Thiruvananthapuram, though I do not have a voting card here. I have learned Malayalam, and this is my karma bhoomi. I earn around Rs 1500 to Rs 2000 in a week selling balloons. Vendors do not discuss politics.” Driver Suresh V said, “I cannot afford to discuss politics or politicians with any of my clients, as it doesn’t help me make a living for my family. Also, people have their own interests and choices, but for the working class, these choices, at times, become a luxury to speak on politics and their candidates.”



Political posters and murals displayed for the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 election in Thiruvananthapuram. Pics/Atul Kamble

Unique group of senior citizens

A unique group of senior citizens who worked at senior positions during their working days in government, semi-government, and private organisations were spotted inside the museum garden. The group, some of whom had stayed in South and South-Central Mumbai before shifting to Thiruvananthapuram post-retirement, has a uniqueness of not discussing politics or politicians whenever they meet in the evening hours. “We have mutually agreed to respect everyone’s political ideology and political interest, and hence, with an intent to maintain decorum, we unanimously agreed to not discuss politics or politicians,” said one of the members.

Increase in young voters

The number of young voters for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections has surged dramatically. Since the draft electoral roll was released on October 23, 2023, 3,11,805 new voters have registered. The final list, published on January 22, increased from 77,176 to 2,88,533 voters. As of March 25, there are 3,88,951 young voters, marking a notable increase. Additionally, the number of transgender voters rose from 268 to 309. The Election Commission’s SVEEP activities, including social media campaigns, have contributed to this success, receiving positive public feedback.