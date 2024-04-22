Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: I want to take on PM Modi, says Hemangi Sakhi
Maharashtra: Confusion within forest department leaves Vasaikars at wits’ end
40 girls in Mumbai University hostel fall sick
Mumbai: Actor Dalip Tahil’s mobile phone stolen
Mumbai: Man detained for trying to smuggle diamonds worth Rs 2 cr
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Repolling underway at 11 polling stations in Manipur
<< Back to Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Repolling underway at 11 polling stations in Manipur

Updated on: 22 April,2024 09:36 AM IST  |  Imphal
PTI |

Top

Fresh polling was ordered by the Election Commission after declaring voting held at certain stations on April 19 as null and void.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Repolling underway at 11 polling stations in Manipur

Representative Image/ PTI

Listen to this article
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Repolling underway at 11 polling stations in Manipur
x
00:00

Repolling is underway at 11 polling stations in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency amid tight security, officials said on Monday.


The decision about fresh polling was taken following a directive from the Election Commission, which declared voting held at these stations on April 19 as null and void.


"Voters have been queueing up since early morning to exercise their franchise at all the 11 polling stations, which were affected by a riot-like situation on Friday. No disturbance or violence has been reported so far on Monday," an election official said.


The repolling began at 7 am.

Fresh polls are being conducted at Moirangkampu Sajeb and Thongam Leikai in Khurai constituency, two each in Bamon Kampu and Irilbung in Kshetrigao constituency and at Khongman Zone V in Thongju in Imphal East district, three in Iroishemba area in Uripok constituency and at Khaidem Makha in Konthoujam in Imphal West district, he said.

Incidents of firing, intimidation, destruction of EVMs at some polling stations and allegations of booth capturing were reported from conflict-hit Manipur, which recorded a turnout of 72 per cent in the two Lok Sabha constituencies - Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur - on Friday. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 2024 lok sabha elections manipur imphal Election Commission
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK