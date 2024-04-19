Lok Sabha elections 2024: Revanth Reddy holds roadshow for Congress man

The Congress has decided to field Adoor Prakash again as their candidate for the Attingal constituency after his victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the particular seat.

Gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday held a roadshow in Thiruvananthapuram in support of Congress candidate from Attingal Lok Sabha constituency, Adoor Prakash. The Congress has decided to field Adoor Prakash again as their candidate for the Attingal constituency after his victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the particular seat.

The BJP has selected V Muraleedharan, who currently serves as the Minister of State for External Affairs, as their contender. Meanwhile, the CPI-M has put forward V Joy, a two-time sitting MLA from Varkala, as their nominee for the upcoming elections. Revanth Reddy, while speaking to ANI lashed out at Centre over the lack of funding allocation to South India and inadequate political representation for the region.

On BJP’s ‘ab ki baar 400 paar’ slogan for Lok Sabha elections 2024, Reddy said, “It is good as long as it is a slogan. The BJP has been given a chance two times and has just betrayed the people in return”. On PM Modi’s concurrent visits to South India, Reddy said, “Why didnt he come here since so many days, why no river fronts like Sabarmati were given to us, why no bullet trains, today he remembers South India for votes. Ten years he remained as the Prime minister, what funds were South India allocated? There is no political representation of South India neither there are financial allocations. So the south has banned BJP”.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate from Attingal Lok Sabha V. Muraleedharan, earlier, expressed his confidence in the party managing a clear majority in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “This Lok Sabha election is going to take place in a very favourable atmosphere for BJP in Kerala. The people of Kerala are looking for a political change in the state, ,” Muraleedharan said.