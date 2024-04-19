Lok Sabha elections 2024: Security intensified in Maoist-affected Gadchiroli

Compared to previous polls, security measures have been bolstered by 30-40 per cent in Gadchiroli-Chimur LS seat, known for highest number of sensitive and hyper-sensitive booths

The Mi-17 helicopters are deployed for aerial surveillance in Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha seat

Over 460 polling officials have been airdropped into “sensitive” booths Election officials and state police have intensified security measures Police informed that security measures have been bolstered by 30-40 per cent

In a scenario reminiscent from the movie “Newton,” where actor Rajkumar Rao's character is dispatched to oversee elections in a sensitive Maoist-affected area, over 460 polling officials have been airdropped into “sensitive” and “hypersensitive” booths in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha seat in Vidarbha region ahead of the first phase of polling on April 19. Election officials and state police have intensified security measures in Maoist-affected Gadchiroli, mobilizing 15,000 personnel for action.

Gadchiroli police informed mid-day that security measures have been bolstered by 30-40% compared to the previous elections in the region, known for its high number of sensitive and hypersensitive polling booths. Unprecedented security arrangements include aerial surveillance by helicopters and real-time drone monitoring.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Gadchiroli, Neelotpal, told mid-day, “Elaborate security preparations have been made ahead of polling day. This year, 87 companies (each comprising 100 personnel) of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are engaged in security, up from 74 companies in the last election. Of these, 47 companies are already deployed, with 40 more to be deployed from external assistance.

Additionally, 1,500 more police personnel and 1,750 home guards have been summoned from other parts of the state. The total deployment on polling day will reach approximately 15,000.” According to SP Gadchiroli, the constituency comprises 948 polling booths (150 urban, 798 rural), of which 587 are classified as normal and 361 as critical. “All 361 critical polling stations will have CAPF deployment,” he added.

Neelotpal said, “Six Mi-17 helicopters are conducting aerial surveillance, along with one exclusive air ambulance, totaling seven aircrafts. In the previous elections, only three aircrafts were deployed on the polling day. Thirty-five base camps will be served by choppers, with approximately 180 projected sorties. Additionally, a fleet of 130 drones will monitor from the skies.”