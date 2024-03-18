RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has said that the seat-sharing for Bihar among the INDIA bloc allies was in the final stages and would be sealed in the next few days

Tejashwi Yadav. File Pic

Listen to this article Lok Sabha elections 2024: Seat-sharing for Bihar will be finalised in two to three days, says Tejashwi Yadav x 00:00

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said the seat-sharing for Bihar among the INDIA bloc allies was in the final stages and would be sealed in the next few days.

The RJD leader, who came here from Mumbai after attending a rally organised by the opposition INDIA bloc at Shivaji Park on Sunday, said most issues had been sorted and there were issues only on one or two seats left.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Everything will be decided in two-three days. It is in the final stages. There are some issues over a seat or two, but everything will be sorted out," Yadav told reporters here.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Left and some other small parties are in talks for a seat-sharing deal for the Lok Sabha polls to take on the NDA.

The former Bihar deputy chief minister also hit out at the BJP-JD(U) government in the state over the paper leaks issue.

"What is the reason that as soon as the BJP formed the government in the state incidents like the paper leak started happening. Who is responsible for this?... Will action be taken against those responsible for playing with the future of the youth?" the RJD leader asked.

Bihar Police have detained around 300 aspirants in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district in connection with the alleged question paper leak of the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE)-3 of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!