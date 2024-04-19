Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Vehicle carrying EVM sinks in Assam river
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Vehicle carrying EVM sinks in Assam river

Updated on: 19 April,2024 06:02 PM IST  |  North Lakhimpur
PTI |

An SUV carrying an EVM partially sank into a river after water level rose suddenly washing away a mechanised boat that was ferrying the vehicle in Assam's Lakhimpur

An SUV carrying an electronic voting machine partially sank into a river after water level rose suddenly washing away a mechanised boat that was ferrying the vehicle in Assam's Lakhimpur constituency on Friday, officials said.


The driver and the polling officer of the vehicle managed to get out before water gushed into the vehicle, an official said.


It was on its way to Amarpur area in Sadiya to replace an EVM after a technical glitch was detected in it as polling commenced in the morning, the official said.


A quick response team stationed at Sadiya dispatched the SUV with the EVM, accompanied by the driver and an official.

"As the vehicle was being carried by a mechanised boat across the Deopani river, its water level and current suddenly increased. The boat sank under the force of the water, and the vehicle also partially sank," the official said.

"A State Disaster Response Force team was called in to pull the vehicle out of the water. The EVM, meant for replacement, was damaged in the accident," he added.

