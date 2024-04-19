Mumbai NPO, Tinder collaborate for campaign to promote voter participation among young adults

The campaign 'Every Single Vote Counts' is directed towards youth, especially first-time voters and making them aware of their crucial civic right-right to vote.

A first-time voter shows her ink-marked finger after casting vote/ PTI/ Representative Image

A Mumbai-based non-profit and non-partisan organisation Mark Your Presence and the popular dating application Tinder with Yuvaa have collaborated to launch the 'Every Single Vote Counts' awareness campaign across India ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The campaign is directed towards the youth, especially first-time voters and making them aware of their crucial civic right--the right to vote.

Under the campaign, the dating platform has included in-app voting-themed stickers like 'Voting Partner Needed', 'First-time Voter', and 'I Voted', which allow users to display their "passion and encourage connection with others sharing similar values".

The organisations, in their statement, said that the users of the application in India will be seeing 'Swipe Cards' from April 18 to May 15 which will provide them with information and suggestions on voting. Each of these cards leads the visitors to the website of Mumbai NPO Mark Your Presence for voter registration information.

The campaign was launched after seeing an increase in the word 'voting' among the users of the dating application, the organisations said. Moreover, a recent survey also highlighted that political engagement among young adults in India was taken seriously. The survey found that 79 per cent of young adults are more likely to vote if accompanied by a friend or a date.

Founder of Mark Your Presence, Chaitanya Prabhu expressed excitement about the partnership and said, "Together (the three collaborators), we share a collective dream of empowering young voices and celebrating their right to vote. By providing voter registration opportunities alongside avenues for personal expression, we're not just encouraging individual involvement, we are fueling a shared movement as millions of first-time voters prepare for the elections.”

Aahana Dhar, Tinder's Communications Director in India, acknowledged the app's significant user base aged between 18 to 25 years old and said, "This collaboration is a great opportunity to encourage younger and newer voters to go to the ballot." She added that this campaign is also providing the youth a way of expression.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in India

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in India will be held in seven phases which commenced today, on April 19 and shall conclude on June 1. The votes will be counted on June 4. The public will be voting to elect 543 representatives of the Lower House of the Parliament.