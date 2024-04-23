Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve alleged that the vehicles used earlier by the govt for the 'Viksit Bharat Yatra' were now being used by the ruling BJP to run the party's campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024

Ambadas Danve. Pic/X

Listen to this article Lok Sabha elections 2024: Vehicles used in Viksit Bharat Yatra now being used by BJP, says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader x 00:00

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Tuesday alleged that the vehicles used earlier by the government for the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' were now being used by the ruling BJP to run the party's campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024, reported the PTI.

The Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council was addressing a press conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The vehicles used in spreading government schemes under 'Vikasit Bharat Yatra' are now being used by BJP for election campaign. Is this 'Chanda do, dhanda lo'?" he asked, as per the PTI.

"Even the routes of these vehicles are the same as they followed during the Viksit Bharat Yatra," he claimed, according to the PTI.

Ambadas Danve also targeted Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti alliance (of BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP) for fielding minister Sandipan Bhumre from the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat.

"Mahayuti leaders are now talking to Vinod Patil and trying to convince him not to contest elections," he said, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

Vinod Patil, who wanted to contest elections as a Mahayuti candidate, was denied a ticket. He has now expressed his intentions to fight as an independent candidate.

Ambadas Danve demanded that the security cover provided to 40 MLAs of the ruling Shiv Sena should be removed.

"The state government has issued security to 40 MLAs who are in the Eknath Shinde-led faction. They don't need it at all. No one is going to harm them. Instead, MLAs like Sada Sarvankar, Santosh Bangar, Sanjay Gaikwad have misbehaved with people," he said, the PTI reported.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Chandrakant Khaire and Maharashtra Minister Sandipan Bhumre on Monday filed their nomination papers from the Aurangabad seat for Lok Sabha elections 2024, reported the PTI.

Former Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray took part in the procession taken out by Chandrakant Khaire before filing his nomination papers.

Talking to reporters at Chikathana Airport, Aaditya Thackeray said that people of the country are with the INDIA alliance formed by the opposition parties.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena candidate Sandeepan Bhumre also filed his nomination papers during the day in the presence of MLA Sanjay Shirsat and BJP district President Shirish Boralkar, as per the PTI.

Polling for the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat will be held on May 13.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!