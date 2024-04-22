Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Chandrakant Khaire and Maharashtra Minister Sandipan Bhumre on Monday filed their nomination papers from Aurangabad seat for Lok Sabha elections

Aaditya Thackeray took part in the procession taken out by Chandrakant Khaire before filing his nomination. Pic/X

Listen to this article Lok Sabha elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Chandrakant Khaire, Maharashtra minister Bhumre file nominations x 00:00

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Chandrakant Khaire and Maharashtra Minister Sandipan Bhumre on Monday filed their nomination papers from the Aurangabad seat for Lok Sabha elections 2024, reported the PTI.

Former Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray took part in the procession taken out by Chandrakant Khaire before filing his nomination papers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking to reporters at Chikathana Airport, Aaditya Thackeray said that people of the country are with the INDIA alliance formed by the opposition parties.

On the Election Commission's notice to his party for the removal of the words "Hindu" and "Jai Bhavani" from its new anthem, Aaditya Thackeray said, "We will not remove the words from the song. The EC should act against the BJP first," according to the PTI.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena candidate Sandeepan Bhumre also filed his nomination papers during the day in the presence of MLA Sanjay Shirsat and BJP district President Shirish Boralkar, as per the PTI.

Polling for the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat will be held on May 13.

Aurangabad had been a fortress of the undivided Shiv Sena six times since 1989. However, the Bal Thackeray-founded party suffered a setback when its veteran leader Khaire faced an unexpected defeat at the hands of AIMIM candidate Imtiaz Jaleel, who won by a narrow margin of less than 4,500 votes, the news agency reported on Monday.

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has fielded Afsar Khan, a former Congress corporator, and the AIMIM has announced the candidature of sitting MP Imtiaz Jaleel, who will file his nomination on Wednesday.

Former MLA Harshawardhan Jadhav has also filed his nomination from the seat as an independent candidate.

The Lok Sabha constituency comprises 30,52,724 voters, including 16,00,169 men, 14,52,415 women and 140 third-gender persons.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday claimed the opposition INDIA bloc will win more than 300 seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, reported the PTI.

Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Buldhana for Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Narendra Khedekar, Uddhav Thackeray said that the ruling party (BJP) will be taught a lesson by the people for calling his party "nakli" Shiv Sena, as per the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!