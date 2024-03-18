Lok Sabha elections 2024: We will win all seven LS seats in Delhi, says BJP's Virendraa Sachdeva

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva on Monday expressed confidence in the party winning all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in the country, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Virendraa Sachdeva on Monday expressed confidence in the party winning all the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital.

While addressing a press conference in the national capital along with 7 BJP Lok Sabha candidates of Delhi, Sachdeva said, "With the blessings of the people of Delhi, we will win all 7 Lok Sabha seats of Delhi."

He said," We made a resolution that Narendra Modi would become the Prime Minister for the third time."

Earlier in the day, the BJP leader lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in a money laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board saying He (Arvind Kejriwal) has done such a lot of corruption in Delhi that now only summons are left for him.

"He is running from the Delhi Jal Board summon. But everyone knows that the Delhi Jal Board case is bigger than the Liquor scam..." he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai asserted that the INDIA bloc is going to win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the "dictatorship" of the Bharatiya Janata Party will "lose."

"On one side BJP is fighting elections to establish a dictatorship in the country and on the other side, the INDIA bloc is fighting against this. The way people raised their voices against this dictatorship in Mumbai yesterday, I think the country, INDIA bloc and democracy are going to win the elections and the dictatorship of the other party will lose," Gopal Rai added further.

After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped the ED summons, Gopal Rai accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of pressuring the probe agencies to send summons to the AAP chief.

"The summons are politically motivated. ED and CBI send summons due to the pressure from BJP. Delhi CM has time and again said that it is illegal...ED approached the court saying that the summon was legal. The court granted bail to him (Arvind Kejriwal). Why are they so restless to send summons again and again. Let the court decide if it is illegal or legal," Gopal Rai told ANI on Monday.

