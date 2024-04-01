Lok Sabha polls 2024: Mahayuti close to finalising seat-sharing in Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis

The Mahayuti has resolved to win at least 45 seats in the state

Mahayuti. File pic.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said 'Mahayuti' partners are close to finalizing their seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The decision has been taken by the ruling alliance on fielding candidates in Lok Sabha constituencies going to polls in the second phase in April, he added.

As per PTI report, Fadnavis said, "We are close to finalizing the seats and we will announce the arrangement soon. Fadnavis, speaking to the media at the Nagpur airport, was replying to a query on delay by 'Mahayuti' allies in deciding distribution of Lok Sabha seats among themselves.

The ruling 'Mahayuti' consists of the BJP, the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. However, the alliance has not yet reached to final seat-sharing formula for the state. All three parties have declared some candidates for Maharashtra, however the final lists is yet to come.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha constituencies, the second highest in the country after Uttar Pradesh with 80 constituencies. Maharashtra will vote in five phases, starting from April 19.

Meanwhile, the members of the BJP core committee in Maharashtra on Sunday held a meeting with in-charges of clusters to take stock of all 48 constituencies in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP has divided all 48 Lok Sabha constituencies into 16 clusters and entrusted senior leaders with the responsibility of managing them. They are tasked with focusing on unique issues and identifying challenges in each constituency.





