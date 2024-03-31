Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC plans annual desilting of city nullahs
Mumbai Police bust MD factory in Sangli, seize crores of rupees in cash
Navi Mumbai: Four college students arrested for peddling LSD
Mumbai: Pretend angadias loot businessman of Rs 1cr
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress loyalist family member joins BJP
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra BJP core committee members meet cluster in charges
<< Back to Elections 2024

Maharashtra BJP core committee members meet cluster in-charges

Updated on: 31 March,2024 11:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The BJP-led NDA has set the target of winning more than 45 seats in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls

Maharashtra BJP core committee members meet cluster in-charges

BJP core committee meeting. Pic/BJP

Listen to this article
Maharashtra BJP core committee members meet cluster in-charges
x
00:00

Members of the BJP core committee in Maharashtra on Sunday held a meeting with in-charges of clusters to take stock of all 48 constituencies in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections. Notably, the BJP-led NDA has set the target of winning more than 45 seats in the state.

The BJP has divided all 48 Lok Sabha constituencies into 16 clusters and entrusted senior leaders with the responsibility of managing them. They are tasked with focusing on unique issues and identifying challenges in each constituency.

BJP's Maharashtra in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Dinesh Sharma, who is a former deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, also attended the meeting at the party office in south Mumbai.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Mumbai unit president Ashish Shelar, and several state cabinet ministers who are members of the BJP core committee were also present.


The BJP, a member of the Mahayuti alliance, has so far declared 24 candidates in Maharashtra while ally Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, announced nominees for eight seats and Ajit Pawar-led NCP for three seats, including Baramati. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

BJP maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024 India news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK